Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, C.J. Walker Talk 71-67 Loss at Michigan State

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and guard C.J. Walker met with the media following No. 4 Ohio State’s 71-67 loss at Michigan State on Thursday night.

Here is a summary of what was said immediately following the game.

Chris Holtmann

+ Michigan State made a few more plays down the stretch and was more physical.

+ On the last few minutes, Michigan State made a few more shots and his team had trouble finishing around the rim and missed some clean looks.

+ On his frustrations and technicals, Holtmann said he won’t talk specifically about the officiating. It is his fault on the technicals. Michigan State played with more force.

+ Justin Ahrens is getting a lot of attention. He’s not concerned about him.

+ He didn’t like their efforts on defense late in the game. “That’s my fault, we’ve got to fix that.”

+ On Duane Washington Jr.’s 3 that resulted in a shot clock violation, “would have been an important three points.” After a long pause, Holtmann said he was told it was close, but wishes he had more to say.

+ They will know more on Friday if Kyle Young is available for Sunday.

+ Michigan State was physical. His team missed some looks and didn’t convert a few times in transition but give Michigan State’s defense credit.

+ They weren’t able to play through contact like they have been.

+ They knew what they were getting into here. “With Kyle [Young] or without Kyle, we knew what the challenge was.”

+ Plays that were normally called fouls in every other Big Ten game were not being called fouls. He wants to fight for his guys. But they also have to own the fact that they have to play with more force if this is how the games are going to be called. “I thought it was a foul and I thought E.J. [Liddell] deserved the call.”

+ In a game like this when Kyle Young can be active around the rim can give physicality and extra opportunities.

+ Musa Jallow really battled given what is ankle is and Seth Towns in a game like this, he’ll continue to grow and move forward.

C.J. Walker

+ On the ending, Walker said Michigan State is playing really good basketball right now. They are a different team than the team they faced a month ago. They were the more aggressive team down the stretch and made shots.

+ On Coach Holtmann being ejected, Walker said Holtmann is passionate and wants to win the game. He’s competitive and it happens. “His passion got the best of him right there.”

+ They are going to go back to the hotel, watch film, talk about what they can get better at, learn from their mistakes, and get better. They have to re-focus and get better each day. He takes it upon himself as a leader to make sure that happens.

+ On the lack of scoring offensively, Walker said they were not playing as aggressive, getting to the rim, playing through contact, and Michigan State they challenged every 3. They weren’t playing with enough force.

+ On the officiating, it was a pretty even-called game but they didn’t finish through contact. They expected it to be physical in the Big Ten. They just have to be better and more physical around the basket.

+ They know they have to be better defensively going into March. They didn’t have a good offensive night, and they needed defense to get stops.

+ On the mood in the locker room. “Upset, nobody likes to lose games.”

+ The players can feel it early on when refs let them play. “You can feel the physicality.” They never know what to really expect but they have to adjust and they didn’t do that well enough in this game. “If you don’t make that adjustment early enough, it’s going to be a long night.”

+ They missed Kyle Young. “He’s our glue guy. He does a lot for us.”

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter]