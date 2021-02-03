Ryan Day promotes from within to replace retiring Greg Mattison

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Ryan Day announced today that he has hired from within to reshuffle his defensive coaching staff.

The changes were made necessary when co-defensive cooardinator Greg Mattison announced his retirement.

With Mattison’s departure Kerry Coombs will assume the role of defensive coordinator without a co-coordinator. Coombs will spend less time with the defensive backs and will have more involvement with the front seven than he previously had, but still will remain involved with the defensive secondary as well. His pervue however will be much broader.

Replacing Coombs as the defensive backs coach will be Matt Barnes. Barnes has been OSU’s special teams coordinator and assistant defensive backs coach.

Added to the coaching staff is Parker Fleming. Fleming has spent the last two years at OSU as the quality control person for special teams.