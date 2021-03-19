WATCH: Ohio State Reacts to First-Round Loss to Oral Roberts

COLUMBUS – Watch No. 2-seed Ohio State’s postgame press conference following the Buckeyes’ 75-72 loss to No. 15-seed Oral Roberts.
The Ohio State media beat was sent the incorrect postgame link and everybody missed the official press conference. Ohio State’s communication team quickly scheduled a call with Coach Holtmann from the team bus.
You can watch that press conference below.
Hey, Columbus is just not a basketball town face it. Its the same thing each year, Bucks b-boys just peter out toward end of season. Let’s go football!