Buckeye Basketball picks up Penn State grad transfer

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State men’s basketball program picked up a transfer yesterday when Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler announced that he will play one year at Ohio State as a grad transfer. Wheeler is a point guard who is productive on offense but is known as an extremely tough defender. The Buckeyes lacked someone who could effectively pressure the ball this past season and Wheeler will fill that bill.

Wheeler will have one year of eligibility with Ohio State and will be elibible next season. As a senior at Penn State he averaged 6.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game an 1.8 steals per game.

He made his announcement via Twitter.