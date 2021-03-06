Buckeyes fade late to take loss to Illini

COLUMBUS – E.J. Liddell knocked down a three point shot with 3:46 remaining in the game to put No. 7 OSU up four at 68-64. It was the last shot the Buckeyes (18-8, 12-8 B1G) would make as No. 4 Illinois (20-6, 16-4 B1G) outscored OSU 9-0 over the remainder of the game to take a 73-68 win in Columbus.

The Illini had controlled the game throughout the first half and led by as many at 10 at 36-26 late in the half but OSU rallied to cut that lead to just four at 41-37 at the midgame intermission.

The second half was a dogfight with Illinois clinging to a tenuous two to three point lead for much of the half but with about seven minutes to play Liddell scored a basket to give OSU a two point lead, their first lead since early in the first half.

The Buckeyes were able to hold the lead and build it to as many four points before the Illini completely took over the game in the last four minutes. Over the last four minutes the Buckeyes got up ten shots, five by Duane Washington, two by Liddell, one by Kyle Young and two by Justin Ahrens, but none fell. For the game OSU shot 40% from the field while Illinois shot 52%. The Illini were able to capitalize on their superior size to outscore OSU 42-32 in the paint. OSU made five more threes that Illinois but had to attempt 17 more three point shots to do it. OSU was five of 29 from three, Illinois four of 12.

Liddell led OSU’s scoring with 19. Washington and Justice Sueing each had 15, though Sueing got his on just six field goal attempts while Washington got up 18 shots.