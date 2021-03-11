Buckeyes survive and advance against Minnesota

March is all about surviving and advancing. OSU (19-8) did just that against a game Minnesota squad with a nailbiting 79-75 win over the Gophers. The win breaks a four-game OSU losing streak.

The game was a real roller coaster. OSU opened play with a 13-0 run and looked like they were going to blow out the Gophers before the players had really broke a sweat. The Gophers, however, wouldn’t fold. Minessota got within six at 15-9 but the Buckeyes closed the half strong to lead 39-27 at the half time intermission.

OSU appeared to be in firm control with 3:24 to play in the game. The Bucks lead by 14 at 70-56 but Minnesota just wouldn’t quit. Minnesota outscored Ohio State 19-4 over the last three minutes but the Buckeyes did just enough to hold on for the win. E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington each made a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds remaining in the game to a llow OSU to claim the win.

Duane Washington and Justice Sueing each scored 16 points to lead OSU in scoring. E.J. Liddell had 14, Kyle Young 11 and C.J. Walker 10. Mussa Jallow contribued eight points in 12 minutes of play off the bench.

Ohio State will play Purdue tomorrow in the quarter final round of the Big 10 tournament.