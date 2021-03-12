Buckeyes take down Purdue in overtime to advance to B1G Semifinals

Cedar Point ain’t got nothing on Ohio State and Purdue.

The Ohio thrill park is known nationally for its roller coasters, but the Buckeyes (20-8) and Boilermakers (18-9) put on a show in the Big Ten quarterfinals that had more ups and downs than the thrill park on Lake Erie.

The Buckeyes got the first “up” that lasted basically the entire first half. Fueled by a career-high 18 points by Kyle Young OSU took the lead early and kept building it to lead by 18 points at the half time break. As “up” as that half was, there was a significant “down” too. Young, who was on fire from three point range, took an elbow to the face late in the half and left the game visibly woobley. He did not return the rest of the game. OSU took an 18 point half time lead to the locker room by a 49-31 count but Young was lost for the day.

The second half saw OSU going downhill most the way and the Boilermakers on the uprise. Purdue pounded the ball in the paint in the second half and junior center Trevion Williams was unstoppable. Williams scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead a relentless Purdue comeback. The Boilermakers finally pulled even with the Buckeyes with just 47 second left on the clock when Williams scored in the paint to make it 70-70. OSU regained the lead with 23 seconds remaining when Justice Sueing made two free throws to put OSU up 72-70. OSU needed one stop to win the game but Williams scored a layup with nine seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Purdue seemeingly had all the momentum, and the Buckeyes were in deep foul trouble. Not only was Young out of the game but E.J. Liddell and Sueing were both playing with four fouls. None of that mattered though as OSU never trailed in the overtime. Both Sueing and Liddell fouled out in the overtime period but OSU outscored Purdue 15-6 to claim the 87-78 win. Key three point shots early in the overtime by Seth Townsend and Duane Washington put OSU in control and the Boilermakers never really threadened again.

The win avenges to OSU losses to Purdue in the regular season.

Ohio State will meet top-seed Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament.