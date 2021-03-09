E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington earn All-Big10 recognition

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio State department of athletics has issued the following release.

E.J. Liddell, a sophomore forward on the Ohio State men’s basketball team, has been named 2021 First Team All-Big Ten by the league coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday. The league media selected Liddell to its second team.

Duane Washington Jr., a junior guard, was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by both the coaches and media. Kyle Young, a senior forward, is a 2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Chris Holtmann, head coach of the Buckeyes, said the work Liddell and Washington Jr. have put in over time has led to the individual recognition.

“Congratulations to E.J. and Duane on their Big Ten All-Conference selections,” Holtmann said. “I know both guys would be the first to appreciate the role of their teammates in these honors.

“E.J. has been instrumental and has grown as a sophomore in our success,” Holtmann said. “I’m really proud and happy for him. Duane as well has been an important part of our team success. He has continued to grow and improve as a player and that is a credit to who he is and who he wants to be.

“Both E.J. and Duane love playing as Buckeyes and I know they are committed to working hard to continue to improve individually and as a team.”

Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring (16.0 ppg.), rebounding (6.5 rpg.), foul shots made (104) and taken (141) and is the leading Ohio State shot blocker (26). He was named to the 2021 Naismith Award Midseason team and was recently added to the 15-member ballot for 2021 Wooden Award consideration.

The last Ohio State forward to earn first team All-Big Ten honors was Keita Bates-Diop in 2018. D’Angelo Russell was the last guard to earn All-Big Ten honors in 2015 during his freshman campaign. Jared Sullinger was the last Ohio State sophomore forward to be named first team All-Big Ten in 2012. In all, Ohio State has had 74 players named to All-Big teams in its history with the addition of Liddell and Washington Jr.

Washington Jr. is second on the team offensively with 15.3 ppg. He and Liddell have both made 130 field goals to share the team lead this season. From 3-point range, Washington Jr. has made 70-190 (.368) on the year. He also has the most minutes played with 805.

Over his three years in Columbus, Washington Jr. has made 166 3-pointers, good enough for the No. 6 spot all-time in Ohio State history.

Liddell also was selected First Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press earlier today.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 9 nationally in the recent Associated Press poll.

The Buckeyes (18-8) open the 2021 Big Ten Tournament as the No. 5 seed and will take on either No. 13 Northwestern or No. 14 Minnesota at 2 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Wildcats and Gophers open the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

