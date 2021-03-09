Football Program Pauses Team Activities Due to COVID

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State football program is on pause for one week due to an increase in positive coronavirus tests.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

All Football Team-Related Activities Paused One Week

Administrative offices at the WHAC will be closed during the pause

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all team-related activities within the football program and closed the Woody Hayes Athletic Center administrative offices for one week because of an increase in positive tests for the coronavirus following a round of PCR testing on Monday.

The decision to pause all team-related activities and to close the WHAC was made jointly by Director of Athletics Gene Smith and head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers out of an abundance of caution and with the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and football and facility support staff as the highest priority.

“Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff,” Smith said.

“We have been successful in safely hosting nearly 100 athletic events on campus this year with limited disruptions, but this pandemic is not over. We will continue to stress the safety measures of wearing masks, consistent and thorough hand washing and physical distancing and we will remain vigilant in those areas.”

The football program is scheduled to start its spring drills Friday, March 19.