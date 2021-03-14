No. 2 Seed Ohio State to Face No. 15 Oral Roberts in First Round of NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS – Just moments after its heartbreaking loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament title game, Ohio State found out where it would begin the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes were given a No. 2 seed in the South region. They face Oral Robers (16-10) on Friday. If Ohio State wins, they will then face wither No. 7 Florida or No. 10 Virginia Tech.

Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the Buckeyes’ region.

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter]