No. 2 Seed Ohio State to Face No. 15 Oral Roberts in First Round of NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS – Just moments after its heartbreaking loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament title game, Ohio State found out where it would begin the NCAA Tournament.
The Buckeyes were given a No. 2 seed in the South region. They face Oral Robers (16-10) on Friday. If Ohio State wins, they will then face wither No. 7 Florida or No. 10 Virginia Tech.
Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the Buckeyes’ region.
[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter]
proud of the way OSU had rebounded after losing 4…played the hottest team in the country to the wire while missing Kyle Young….tough bracket but can get to the finals if healthy–go Bucks!