Ohio State 2021 Pro Day – Notes, Quotes, and Video

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State football program held its annual NFL Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon. Fifteen members of the 2020 team took part in the exciting opportunity to step in front of NFL scouts and head coaches to show what they can do in hopes of getting drafted and playing in the NFL.

This includes LB Tuf Borland, LB Baron Browning, P Drue Chrisman, DL Jonathan Cooper, OL Wyatt Davis, TE Luke Farrell, QB Justin Fields, K Blake Haubeil, TE Jake Hausmann, LB Justin Hilliard, WR C.J. Saunders, RB Trey Sermon, DL Tommy Togiai, LB Pete Werner and C Josh Myers. Cornerback Shaun Wade, although present, will not workout at Pro Day due to an injury.

Ohio State also invited back older players Johnnie Dixon, Dante Booker, and Robert Landers to give them another opportunity.

Fourteen Buckeyes were invited to the NFL Combine workout but that never took place this year due to COVID-19. Ohio State has not specified which players will or will not take part in certain workouts, but Pro Day is likely their only chance to show what they can do in a controlled, Combine-like environment.

Also due to COVID-19, the members of the Ohio State, local media were not allowed in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, but representatives from TV networks were on-site.

Per the NFL Network, representatives from 31 of the 32 NFL teams were on site and 75 total NFL representatives were present. Twelve GM’s and five head coaches were in attendance: Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Urban Meyer (Jaguars), Mike McCarthy (Cowboys), Arthur Smith (Falcons), and Matt Rhule (Panthers).

Notes

+ Per the watch of one scout, QB Justin Fields clocked a 4.43 on his 40-yard dash. According to Albert Breer, Fields ran a 4.44. Fields said he wanted to run in the 4.3s.

+ DL Tommy Togiai put up 40 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. His goal was a record-setting 50.

+ LB Baron Browning recorded 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

+ Per the NFL Network, LB Baron Browning ran a 4.53 and a 4.58 on the 40-yard dash.

+ C Josh Myers had 29 reps of 225 on the bench.

+ WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jameson Williams were catching passes for Justin Fields.

+ LB Justin Hilliard had 27 reps of 225 on the bench press.

+ OL Wyatt Davis recorded 25 reps of 225 on the bench press.

+ Per the NFL Network, Justin Fields’ measurements are as follows: Height: 6’026, Weight: 227, Hand: 9 1/8, Arm: 32 4/8, Wingspan: 74 1/8, 10: 1.59 / 1.57, 20: 2.60 / 2.60, 40: 4.4.

+ RB Trey Sermon ran a 4.58 40-yard dash.

+ LB Pete Werner ran a 4.52 40-yard dash. His vertical was 39.5 and broad was 10-2.

+ DE Jonathon Cooper was doing some work at linebacker during his workout.

+ One of Justin Fields’ passes to C.J. Saunders was 60+ yards.

Quotes

Justin Fields

+ On the criticisms of his progressions, “I know what I do on the field. We have different reads.” If his first or second read is there, he is going to go with that. He is not going to move through reads just to prove that he can go through reads.

+ On Ohio State struggling to produce NFL quarterbacks, he said he is not sure. He is different from those guys and he can’t control past quarterbacks. The only similarity is that they wore the same uniform.

+ On his throwing at Pro Day, Fields said overall he had a solid day. His goal on the 40-yard dash was to be in the 4.3s but he thought he threw pretty well.

+ Fields said he will probably just go out to dinner tonight with some of the guys who performed in Pro Day.

+ On Pro Day, “It is an honor and a blessing to be looked at by them.”

+ He is having Zoom meetings with teams and they go through plays.

+ Fields said he always has a chip on his shoulder but his drive and willingness to be great comes from inside.

Wyatt Davis

+ Rehab has been a priority for Wyatt Davis. He has been working on advancing his techniques and becoming a better student fo the game.

+He has had communication with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

+ Davis said it would be crazy to play for the person who recruited him to Ohio State. He is excited for Urban Meyer. He seemed like “same old Coach Meyer”.

+ He felt good about his field work and O-line position drills. He is also happy with his 25 reps on the bench press.

+ Davis has been in contact with the Buffalo Bills.

Jonathon Cooper

+ On working at linebacker, Cooper said teams have said they see him at Sam linebacker so he wanted to show that he can play there and feels comfortable in space. He could see himself playing Sam outside linebacker at the next level.

+ On his performance at Pro Day, he said he showed his athletic ability but he could have had a better start coming out of his 40-yard dash. He also wanted to get 30 reps on the bench but didn’t get it.

+ Cooper said he would love to reunite with Coach Meyer at Jacksonville. On Meyer’s career in the NFL, “He’s going to kill the NFL like he did college and is going to turn the whole program around.”

+ Cooper plans to stay in Columbus to workout with Coach Mick. He’s not going to take his foot off the pedal just because Pro Day is over.

Tommy Togiai

+ On his 40 reps, Togiai said he was a little disappointed but 40 is a good number so he is ok with that.

+ Togiai on the decision to raise money for Ohio State LiFE Sports, he wanted to be able to give back to the kids who cheered him on when he was here. He is really happy and appreciates the donations.

+ He would love to be able to be coached by Urban Meyer again. “Great coach, great man.”

+ Togiai thinks he hit a 32-inch vertical and 8-9 or 8-10 broad jump.

Josh Myers

+ Myers said it’s a big exhale after completing Pro Day. He had the same mindset he did when approaching a game.

+ Myers is excited for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville and he would be “more than excited” to play for them and reunite with Coach.

+ Myers said he got turf toe in the Big Ten Championship game but decided to play through it. He ended up hurting it even more against Clemson and then after the season ended he had surgery on his foot. He broke a bone and had tendon issues on another bone. He had surgery and two months of recovery. He plans to be ready to go by May.

+ His biggest weakness is getting himself in a bad position in the second level. He is aggressive and tries to get a kill shot but that puts him in a bad position from time to time. He is working on improving that.

Trey Sermon

+ Sermon on his vertical jump for charity, he said he thinks he got 37 inches. He was shooting for the 40s.

+ He feels pretty good. He showed what he was capable of and he is happy with his performance, but he is not satisfied because he thinks he could have done better.

+ Sermon on the national championship game and how his injury affected his draft status, Sermon said it was pretty tough not being out there knowing how well he prepared. “It was the biggest game of my life.” But he believes everything happens for a reason.

+ He is constantly improving his lateral movement.

+ Sermon has met with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan Day

+ On Justin Fields, Day said he thought it was a unique setting just throwing the ball for scouts in silence but he handled it well, threw with accuracy, then at the end he was showing off. “Everyone got to see live and in color just how talented he is.” He is excited to see where Fields goes.

+ Day said he would have broken his hip throwing the 60 yard pass to C.J. Saunders. “He’s the most accurate down field passer I’ve ever seen.” Fields didn’t just sit in the pocket today which he liked. Fields wasn’t worried about being perfect.

+ On Day’s conversation with Urban Meyer, Day said it was great having him in the building. “It was fun.” They plan on spending time together this afternoon.

+ On the versatility of Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning, he said they are both excited to play multiple positions. It brings value.

+ Pro Day was good for the guys and to have personnel see them move in person but their film matters much more. They all looked good and spent time on their diet and bodies.

+ He got a lot of really positive feedback from the NFL personnel that they were impressed with the OSU players.

+ Day said Trey Sermon not having a lot of mileage as a running back is a plus. He’s young in terms of the amount of carries he has had.

Justin Hilliard

+ Hilliard said he tells teams he has had a lot of injuries but they were mostly to his upper body. He has honest conversations but it isn’t really a concern moving forward.

+ He hasn’t reflected much but it is special to be in this position knowing what he has been through. “This is just the start for me”

+ He is proud of his position work at Pro Day, showing his movement.

+ He and Urban Meyer talked for a long time at Pro Day but most of it wasn’t football. “He knows plenty about me.”

+ Some of his best friends are in the NFL. Joe Burrow was his roommate for three years. He has had a lot of conversations with Luke Keuchly.

+ He has had conversations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

+ On his 27 reps on the bench press, it was not a surprise to him. He was able to show his strength today.

Pete Werner

+ Werner said he had a solid day all around. A lot of work went into it and he used those days and months of training well.

+ He caught up with Urban Meyer. Werner thinks the OSU players have an edge at Jacksonville.

+ Werner said he thinks the Indiana game and Clemson game were his best games at Ohio State last season.

Blake Haubeil

+ Blake Haubeil said it was hard for him to sit out the national championship. But he thinks he is in a really good mindset now.

+ Haubeil said he was hitting the ball great at Pro Day maybe better than he ever had before. His workout started with field goals moving down the field left and right and he got great height and contact.

+ Haubeil’s goal is to get consistent results. That’s what teams look for.

Luke Farrell

+ Luke Farrell said his goal was to do what he was capable of. He approached it like a game and was happy with the result. He wanted to show his versatility and what he was capable of in the pass game. He thinks he is the best blocking TE in the draft.

Drue Chrisman

+ Chrisman said playing in cold weather does give them an advantage entering the NFL. “They know you can handle that condition and pressure with the type of games we play in.”

+ Hang time was a big focus for him and he thinks his workout today showed that.

+ The dream is to get drafted but it’s never a guarantee with punters.

Baron Browning

+ Browning would love the opportunity to play for anybody who drafts him.

+ His versatility will help him a lot at the NFL level.

+ He wouldn’t change a single thing about his journey and his time at Ohio State.

+ Browning said he shocked a lot of people with his 10-10 broad jump.

+ Al Washington was his “safe haven.”

+ Some teams have approached him about playing DE and he isn’t opposed to it.

Video

"4⃣0⃣!" DL Tommy Togiai (@Big_Tom72) puts up FORTY reps on the bench press at @OhioStateFB Pro Day. 😱 pic.twitter.com/P0iuGYTbVL — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 30, 2021

Justin Fields was MOVING 💨 He ran 4.44u at Ohio State Pro Day. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/NnCEJuJC4V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

The reaction by the crowd in attendance says it all. 😳@justnfields // @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/KwVso7Ptqc — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 30, 2021