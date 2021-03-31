Ohio State Guard Musa Jallow Enters Transfer Portal

COLUMBUS – Ohio State men’s basketball redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal he announced on Wednesday via Twitter.

Jallow is an Ohio State graduate and has been a member of the program for four years.

“Musa has been a joy to coach these past 4 years,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “He is a talented player and a tremendous person. Despite battling injuries these past 2 years he has made a very positive impact on our team. Musa has graduated and will always be a Buckeye. We will help and support him in any way.”