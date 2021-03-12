Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk 87-78 Win Against Purdue in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Duane Washington Jr. and E.J. Liddell met with the media following Ohio State’s 87-78 quarterfinal win against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

Here are the highlights of what was said immediately after the game.

Chris Holtmann

+ “Our players won this game they made great plays down the stretch and stayed with it.”

+ On Seth Towns, Holtmann said they had a conversation Thursday night and spent some one-on-one time together and he felt confident he would be playing well. He was confident in his mindset and where his head was. “I did think he would play well here.”

+ On Kyle Young, Holtmann said the team responded well after he went out. “Guys made plays and Duane [Washington Jr.] made some phenomenal reads.” It was tough without Young because he was unbelievable in the first half.

+ He has no update on Kyle Young’s condition and he is waiting to meet with the doctors. Young is being checked for a possible concussion issue.

+ On the rematch with Michigan, “we have to defend a lot better than we did in game one.” It’s a great challenge.

+ He was not surprised that Purdue came back in the game, there was no shell shock. This group is an experienced group. Fans may be shocked but guys who have been in it understand it’s a full 40 minutes.

+ On a quirky group on the bench, Holtmann said “we have a really fun group that I love and appreciate. They doused me with water in the locker room. They kept saying 200 [wins] over and over and I had no idea what they were taking about. I thought I owed somebody 200. They are a fun group to be around and you see it on the bench.”

+ On win 200, “it’s a memorable one for sure.”

+ Duane Washington Jr. really felt the senior day loss but it was great to see him playing with a smile and enjoying the result of his decision making. “I’m a proud parent and I get angry when people get overly critical of our players.”

+ “This is a special group.”

Duane Washington Jr.

+ On the feeling of this win, Washington Jr. said “Big Ten basketball man. It’s a hard season, a long season. It’s my third-go-around and I’ve been through it. Seeing both sides, you’re going to get challenged. You’re going to have hard moments. The teams we played were really good teams and we did some good things too in those games [the losing stretch.] We know we are a good team, we got back to work, took it on the chin, put our heads down and worked, and now here we are, surviving and advancing.”

+ On Seth Towns’ shooting, “he has come a long way man.” Washington Jr. said “we needed him tonight.” Everyday in practice they see his shots.

+ The offensive lift from Kyle Young was amazing and they needed it as a team. He is really happy for him.

+ On coming back in overtime, Washington Jr. said basketball is a game of runs. But having been through it on the other side, they knew what needed to be done. “Having teams come back and beat you will wrap your head around what needs to be done to close games.” But it’s tough to dig out of those holes.

+ On the scoring droughts, Washington Jr. said it’s hard mentally and frustrating. “Obviously we need to be better but going through them, you can’t simulate it. Us being veterans, having been though it before, we can stay poised.”

+ On the rematch with Michigan, “I said in a previous interview we would see them again, and here we are. Guys are locked and loaded.”

E.J. Liddell

+ On turning things around in overtime, Liddell said it was staying together. Everyone stayed together and followed the game plan and tried to shift Purdue’s momentum. “We stayed together.”

+ “That’s why this team is so special, the depth of this team…”

+ On losing Kyle Young after his impact early on, Liddell said it was big. “Ya’ll saw the impact he had but we picked him up and got the W for him.”

+ On late game situations, Liddell said Purdue just made their run, they are a great team.

+ On Seth Towns’ play down the stretch, Liddell said he is always under control and calm. He never gets too high or too low and he came in and made big plays and big shots.

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter.]