Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk Big Ten Tournament Win vs Minnesota

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing, and C.J. Walker met with the media immediately following Ohio State’s 79-75 win against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+ Hard fought win for sure. “Thought we played really well in stretches.” It was a good win, he is proud of them, and now it is time to move on.

+ “I feel good about being able to survive and advance and move forward.”

+ On Musa Jallow, Holtmann said he was terrific. “He played his role at a really high level.” He was active defensively and got where he needed to.

+ On the well balanced offense and five players in double-figures, Holtmann said it was really good to see.

+ C.J. Walker asked to come off the bench a few days ago and he told him “it’s your team, senior. If that’s what you’d like to do, absolutely we’d do that. I thought he gave us some critical plays.”

+ Purdue is going to be a physical game, as always. “It should be a great challenge for us.”

+ On managing Marcus Carr, Holtmann said they put him in space and didn’t bring a ball screen as much the last few minutes but they threw in some tough shots. “We really executed well defensively in the last couple of possessions against him.”

+ On managing the fear of COVID, they try to do everything they can to mitigate the risk and the team does a great job at that. They haven’t been hit with COVID much and they are making sure to follow every protocol.

+ Guys were excited about this win. “I want them to enjoy this. They’re college basketball players. It’s not life or death and sometimes it can feel like that when you lose a couple. I am really proud of them today.”

+ “Purdue plays you a little different defensively than Minnesota but both teams can make it difficult for you. We were really intentional about playing through the paint and turning down some 3s at times. Guys really followed our offensive game plan. They were terrific with that.”

+ He thought they turned the ball over too many times in this game. Minnesota is great at that but they contributed through sloppy plays. “We can’t have 15 turnovers and expect to win tomorrow.”

Justice Sueing

+ On his procedure this week and playing today, Sueing said he has been dealing with a nagging injury. The medical staff took care of it and made sure he could come out and perform.

+ “It means a lot” to get this win.

+ The game against Purdue means a little more. But the goal is to survive and advance. “It’s going to be a game. We have to come ready to play.”

+ On having the 13-0 start and a few dunks, Sueing said that was a big emphasis for them, to come out and throw the first punch and make the plays that mattered.

C.J. Walker

+ On the last minute of the game, Walker said the mentality is to survive and advance and do what they have to do to win the game. Minnesota had some momentum that brought them back in the game but Ohio State stayed connected. Minnesota was a really good team they were aggressive.

+ He is “definitely excited to be back in the win column.”

+ On the late game situations, Walker said it is March and a lot of things can happen. “You have to play one play at a time and do what you have to do to win the game.” He is proud of the way the team stayed connected and made big time plays.

+ Offensive execution at the end of the game was poor in the losing stretch.

+ On moving forward, Walker said they have to “stay focused, stay locked in, and stay together.” They have to build off of this win, watch film, and grow. Purdue is good team, they want to get them back. Revenge is a factor.

+ On the last minute, Walker said that was not as out of the blue as it appeared to people watching. Minnesota makes teams work for everything.

