Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Players Talk 68-67 Semifinal Win vs Michigan

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Duane Washington Jr. and E.J. Liddell met with the media following Ohio State’s 68-67 win vs Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal game on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Holtmann

+ On Michigan, “Obviously those guys are used to winning for a number of years now. Really good players, really good team, one of the elite defensive teams in the country. Their length and size bothered us.”

+ He told E.J. Liddell it was probably not his best few minutes at the end, but it was one of his best defensive possessions as of late to challenge the final shot. “Credit to him for responding.”

+ On everything they have been through to be at a championship game, “It’s incredible.” He feels incredibly good about this group and their culture. “Every game has been a challenge but give our guys credit.”

+ On fatigue, Holtmann said he thinks this group has real fight to them. This team has grit at a high level and that was evident.

+ C.J. Walker stepped out of bounds but his pursuit of loose balls, “Holy cow. Some of those loose balls he got were unbelievable. I’m going to think about that when I think about him.”

+ Defense was the difference. It has been the difference in the tournament, their commitment to defense. He knew he needed to coach that better. “But it’s them, they renewed their commitment to it.”

+ On Washington Jr.’s second half performance, Holtmann said it always means a lot to him. It really does matter to him. Being a Michigan kid, growing up there, it means a lot to everybody but Duane feels that, he knows what this means to the fans. It’s not football and we know that but Duane cares about it more than anybody.”

+ Holtmann said they made adjustments from the loss against Michigan. The team executed the game plan well.

+ On Washington Jr.’s leadership, Holtmann said he is really positive. “He understands this is hard. Twitter coaches don’t always understand this is hard.” His positivity is really important. “In a COVID year when you test every morning, you’re isolated, his passion for playing and competing and being at Ohio State has made an enormous difference. Look at the kid before every game. He misses the fans, but the guy loves what he’s doing and that’s contagious.”

+ The focus is still on getting better and improving. But he doesn’t want to minimize the fact that winning that first game in the tournament was important. Winning that game and playing with more levity after that was important.

+ On being connected offensively, Holtmann said “when it is moving and when the ball is finding the open man, it’s as good of an offense as I’ve coached.”

+ On Kyle Young, Holtmann said he is day-to-day but he doesn’t anticipate him being available Sunday. The social media team hung his jersey in the locker room and put a photo of the ripped jersey from last year on the screen in the hallway.

Duane Washington Jr.

+ On playing this many games in a row, he told the team that they’ve been doing this their whole lives, playing every day. It’s like AAU, summertime, traveling, playing with their brothers.

+ Coach Holtmann gave them a good motivational talk at halftime and he told Washington Jr. and Liddell they needed to step up, everybody needed to step up and lock in more. ”

+ He is a positive leader. He brings positive energy that manifests greatness. “Keeping everybody positive and confident in themselves.”

+ Effort and details were key. They knew those were the two things they wanted to focus on. Winning the rebound battle was also important.

+ On this game meaning a lot to him, Washington Jr. said everybody knows they lost to them earlier in the year, they had a lot of excitement to have a rematch and they got the one that “mattered” and they are moving on.

+ He is a Michigan kid, but he doesn’t think about it too much. Growing up in Grand Rapids, everybody wanted to go to Michigan or Michigan State. “It’s just an extra chip.”

+ On the last possession, Washington Jr. said he looked at the guys and said “this is it – finish.”

+ On the feeling of when this team is at its best and everybody is clicking, “There are no words to describe that feeling because I know exactly what you’re talking about. There are no words to describe it but it’s one of the best feelings in the world. You can feel it in your blood.”

E.J. Liddell

+ On the emotions of the last minutes, “I had a ton of mixed emotions… missed a dunk, turned it over twice but everybody had my back.”

+ On his brief injury, losing Kyle Young, and Seth Towns having to ride the bike to keep his knee loose, “We’re here now – Big Ten Championship tomorrow.” Without Kyle Young everybody needed to bring extra energy and fight through the adversity. On his injury, he hit his funny bone and had some numbing. Everybody thought he broke it but he was ok.

+ On the late game situations, “Sometimes it gives me a heart attack being in the game but we don’t fold under pressure.”

+ “We always remember the time they won and celebrated in front of our faces.”

+ Duane Washington Jr. brings the same energy and today they needed him big and he produces. That’s why he’s a big time player. “I’m happy I get to play with him.”

+ On playing their third game in three days, Liddell said everybody is going to get treatment, a lot of treatment, tonight.

+ Liddell said Washington Jr. is a primetime player. “I’m happy he’s on my team, I wouldn’t want to play against him, at all.”

+ On how well they play when everything is clicking, “We are hard to beat and we showed that. We had a tough four game stretch but we came back out winning games.”

