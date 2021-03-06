Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Seniors Talk 73-68 Loss Against Illinois

COLUMBUS – No. 7 Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and seniors Kyle Young and C.J. Walker met with the media following the Buckeyes’ 73-68 loss against No. 4 Illinois on Saturday.

Here are the highlights of what was said immediately following the game.

Chris Holtmann

+ “Just didn’t make enough plays there late.”

+ On missing the last 10 shots as a team, Holtmann said Washington Jr. forced a couple of them, he had a coupe of clean ones but he has to play with more poise in those situations. He played with really good poise throughout the game but he has to make better decisions late.

+ On Washington Jr. after the game, Holtmann said he’s fine he is just disappointed. He wanted to win for his seniors. He loves C.J. [Walker] and Kyle [Young]. He was so emotional because he wanted it so bad for those guys.

+ On keeping the spirit up, Holtmann said they focus on the task at hand; improving and growing. They take some of the positives from this game and move forward.

+ Collectively they had poor ball screen defense as of late. Part of that was affected by the offense.

+ On Justice Sueing, Holtmann said he thought he was active on the glass and did some really good things. They are going to focus on him playing to his strengths. He is playing through a groin injury that has significantly limited his practice.

+ “Gotta keep teaching, gotta learn, guys gotta make better decisions.”

+ “We are certainly better than we were against Iowa but I think we have to keep getting better in certain areas.” Holtmann said they didn’t have the necessary poise late and were slow getting to a couple of balls. But there were some really good things that came out of this game. Their effort in some areas was much better, they looked fresher, but they will evaluate more in film and get back to work.

+ Justin Ahrens played with the necessary aggressiveness. “I liked his aggressiveness.”

+ On the seven seniors from The Nuthouse who were able to attend, “we love them and we’ve desperately missed them.”

+ On poise, learning, and decison-making, Holtmann said that’s an ongoing process. “We’ve done a really good job in some moments.” They had really good decision-making from about the 10 minute mark to the three minute mark and some good decisions and clean looks after that. But it’s an ongoing process. “We have to be more committed to getting the ball where we need it to be.”

Kyle Young

+ On the team missing the last 10 shots, Young said there were a few times they had good looks and were trying to play through the paint and get the best team shot but it wasn’t falling. They wanted to be more forceful but they weren’t able to do that. “Shots weren’t falling.”

+ On Duane Washington Jr. being visibly emotional after the game, Young said it was a team effort. “We need to look at what we need to improve on these next few days and get back to work.”

+ On the emotions of Senior Day, Young said it’s tough. He has been thinking about it for awhile and wasn’t sure how to feel. He knew there would be a lot of emotion and it definitely hit him. Thinking about all of the memories he created, the great people he has met, it was hard not to think about all of that getting ready for the game.

+ “I think we competed, we just didn’t come out on top today.”

+ On having a few days off, Young said he’s feeling good. His body has been holding up and he has had great practices.

+ On the tough schedule to close the season, Young said it has been disappointing not getting the outcomes they wanted but they saw things in this game that have an upside. The sense of urgency, the stops on defense, there were some good things to take away from this game.

+ On the adjustment defensively in the second half, Young said they saw what Illinois was shooting in the first half and wanted to come out and play harder. “They were getting way too many easy layups in the first half.”

C.J. Walker

+ On the team missing the final 10 shots, Walker said they were trying to play through the paint and be aggressive and create some foul trouble to get to the free throw line. They needed better poise in that stretch. They got some good looks they just have to make the shots.

+ On the communication with Duane Washington Jr. late in the game, Walker said communication on the defensive end was tough. They weren’t arguing or anything just on the defensive end they were trying to figure out what they needed to do to win the game.

+ The Big Ten is a tough conference. They played with a lot more urgency and togetherness. They didn’t get the outcome but they did things better than they did the pervious three games.

+ On playing good basketball but not winning games, Walker said it’s tough and frustrating. They just have to figure some things out and turn it over. The focus is getting better each day, little by little, just trying to improve.

+ They have to make the shots they normally make. It’s not that things are not clicking, they just have to get back to the little things. Defensively they have to get better.

+ On having a lot of work to do, Walker said they need to prepare and go into practice worrying about themselves and how they can get better and more consistent. They have to find ways to finish games, make baskets, and get stops.

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter]