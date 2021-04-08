COLUMBUS – Ohio State announced on Thursday that fans will be able to attend the 2021 spring football game.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Spring Game Attendance Details Announced

Capacity just under 20,000; 10,000 seats will be “appreciation” seats for front line personnel

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Attendance at The Ohio State University 2021 LiFESports Spring Game presented by Buckeyes Care, set for noon Saturday, April 17 at Ohio Stadium, will be capped at 19,180. There will be a general public sale on Monday for a number of constituent groups, including students and the general public.

The capacity was determined with the guidance of Columbus Public Health and with respect to the new health orders announced by Gov. Mike DeWine this week. The capacity was set based on seat mapping and the still-current guideline of six-feet of distance between seating pods.

“On behalf of the university and the Department of Athletics, I want to sincerely thank Gov. DeWine, Dr. Mysheika Roberts and Columbus Public Health, and Mayor Ginther and the City of Columbus for their collective leadership throughout this pandemic,” Gene Smith, Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director, said. “We are not through this health crisis yet, but the collaboration among all of these entities has enabled us to safely return fans to our venues and, in particular, Ohio Stadium next week for the spring game.”

Appreciation Seats

Approximately 10,000 seats will be given to the Wexner Medical Center and select entities on campus whose staff has cared for and administered to others for over a year by working and serving on the front lines of this pandemic.

The department anticipates approximately 4,500 tickets, at $5 per ticket, will be available to the general public. An additional 2,500 tickets in the south stands will be reserved for Ohio State students at no charge. The remaining seats will be held for football players’ and coaching staff families with any tickets remaining from those groups going into the general public pool.

Tickets on sale Monday

Tickets for the spring game will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Monday online at ticketmaster.com. Season ticket holders will receive information via email on Friday regarding presale access.

Ohio State students can reserve two seats from the 2,500-seat allotment Monday beginning at 2 p.m., and will receive instructions via email on Friday for how to claim tickets.

Noon kick on Big Ten Network

The spring game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network. It will also be carried on the statewide Ohio State Sports Radio Network and flagship WBNS 97.1 FM The Fan with Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and Matt Andrews on the call.

The Band and Spirit Squad, Too

Ohio State will use this spring game as a test run opportunity for the 2021 fall season in terms of safety policies and procedures. The band and the spirit squad – Brutus Buckeye, the cheerleaders and dance team – will all be in attendance and performing.

In addition, a limited number of media will be credentialed for the game.

No Tailgating

Parking in the lots around the stadium is free, although the west stadium lot will be designated as a pass-only parking lot. Tailgating will not be allowed in parking lots or anywhere on Ohio State’s campus.

Safe Attendance Policies/Additional Info

The Department of Athletics is aligned with the University, the state of Ohio and Columbus Public Health in making the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, administrative staff and visitors to campus our priority. Athletics will continue to follow all federal, state, local, and conference guidance and protocols for hosting and playing sports. Safety measures for the spring game include:

Masks will be mandatory for all guests and event staff at all times while attending the spring game as well as additional events at Ohio State’s athletic venues and facilities.

All guests and staff will be asked to remain six feet apart.

In areas where the department anticipates lines forming, there will be ground markings placed six feet apart on the floor/pavement.

“Control Staff” and restroom attendants will remind guests to remain diligent with hand washing and safe distancing.

Fans will be reminded to stay seated while actively eating or drinking.

Ohio State has a No Bag Policy. Bags or purses of any size are NOT permitted in Ohio Stadium. Wallets and wristlets no larger than 5”x8”x1” are permitted.

All items and persons entering Ohio Stadium are subject to security screening and inspection. Guests entering with medical, dietary, or childcare may enter through the Band Entrance (near Gate 10) or Press Entrance (near Gate 23) to have their items inspected.