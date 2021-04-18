Buckeyes add post player via transfer portal

The Ohio State basketball program addressed a roster need yesterday when they secured the commitment of former Indiana university center Joey Brunk. Brunk made the announcemnt on Twitter

At 6-11, 255 Brunk addresses the OSU need for size and a true post player.

Brunk began his playing career at Butler where he played for three seasons before transferring to Indiana. As a redshirt junior at Indiana in 2019-2020 Brunk started 31 of 32 games, shot 50.8% from the field, averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.