Chicago Bears Select Justin Fields 11th Overall In 2021 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was selected eleventh overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The Bears traded up from their 20th pick to select Fields.

Fields was a two-year starter at Ohio State and led the Buckeyes to two College Football Playoffs. After transferring from Georgia and in his first year as a Buckeye, Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Last year, in just eight games, Fields threw for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Fields is just the fourth Ohio State quarterback to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Now, Fields will be leading the Bears on Sundays.

Per Market Watch, the 11th pick is projected to have a contract value of $18.9 million with a signing bonus of $11.1 million.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Selected by the Chicago Bears; Second Ohio State QB to go in first round in last three drafts

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Justin Fields, who led Ohio State to a 20-2 record and to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances for the first time, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was the 11th overall pick.

The draft is being held in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans are in attendance – one published report had as many as 50,000 expected around the various draft venues, including the Browns’ First Energy Stadium and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – with Covid-19 safety protocols in place and everyone within the “Draft Experience” area fully vaccinated.

Fields’ selection gives Ohio State a first-round NFL Draft pick for six consecutive seasons – the second-longest active streak among all schools with Alabama at 13 – and increases Ohio State’s No. 1 hold on all-time first-round draft picks to 85.

Most First-Round Draft Picks – *All-Time

85 – Ohio State

82 – USC

71 – Alabama

69 – Notre Dame

65 – Miami

55 – Florida

49 – Michigan

49 – Oklahoma

48 – LSU

46 – Tennessee

*Through the first 11 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft

Fields, who watched the draft from his home in Kennesaw, Ga., transferred to Ohio State from the University of Georgia in January of 2019 and led Ohio State to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances – the fourth and fifth in school history – while statistically putting up spectacular numbers that position him as one of the best quarterbacks in school history.

Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns compared to only nine interceptions in his two seasons while completing 68.4 pct. of his passes. His 70.2 completion percentage in 2020 is a school record and he has the school record in passing efficiency (179.1) as well as the top two single season efficiency marks: 181.4 in 2019 and 175.6 in 2020.

In fact, Fields’ 179.1 career passing efficiency rating is second in NCAA history (Kyler Murray of Texas A&M and Oklahoma; 181.3) for the 325-399 completions threshold.

Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and he was named the Big Ten’s offensive player and quarterback of the year in both 2019 and 2020. He was the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football award winner as the Big Ten’s best player.

Ohio State Career Overview

#1 Justin Fields / Quarterback / 6-3, 228 / Kennesaw, Ga. / Harrison H.S.

2020 team captain

20-2 as an Ohio State starting quarterback

Threw for 5,373 yards – 10 th at Ohio State – just two years

Also threw for 63 touchdowns – second at Ohio State – and completed 68.4 pct. of his passes (second at Ohio State) with just nine interceptions

Rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns

Two-time (2019 and 2020) Big Ten Conference Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner (2020)

Had an Ohio State school record 179.14 career passer efficiency rating, including a single season record rating of 181.43 in 2019 (third-best nationally)

Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 after completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards while accounting for 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing)

Became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in the same season in 2019

His 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2019 was the best in the country

Most Valuable Player of the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game after throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-21 come-from-behind victory over No. 8 Wisconsin