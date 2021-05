COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State center Josh Myers was selected 62nd overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

Myers was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes and was first-team All-Big Ten and a finalist for the Rimington Trophy in his final season.

Myers is expected to replace former Ohio State center and NFL Pro Bowler Corey Linsley who left the Packers as a free agent this past offseason.