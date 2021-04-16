Kyle Young to return for another season

enior Ohio State center/forward Kyle Young announced today that he will take advantage of an extra year of elibibility and return to the Buckeyes next season. Young made his announcement via Twitter.

Young has battled injuries during most of his OSU career but still was a valuable team contributor despite not being at full strength. Last year he finished fifth on the squad in scoring at 8.6 points per game and tied for second with 5.5 rebounds per game despite battling injuries throughout the season.