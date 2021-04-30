New Orleans Saints Select Pete Werner 60th Overall in 2021 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS – The New Orleans Saints drafted former Buckeye linebacker Pete Werner with the 60th pick overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Werner, a three year starter for the Buckeyes, was named a first-team All Big Ten and Butkus Award semifinalist in 2020. He finished his Ohio State career with 185 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 pass break ups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one sack.

Werner becomes the second Buckeye drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft after quarterback Justin Fields was selected No. 11 overall to the Chicago Bears.