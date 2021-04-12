Ohio State Spring Football Report: Practice No. 12

COLUMBUS – Ohio State opened its final week of spring practice with practice No. 12 on Monday morning. The Buckeyes practice three times this week leading up to the spring game on Saturday.

The media was allowed to attend the first hour of practice on Monday to see position group drills, special teams work, and red zone situations. Here are the highlights from what we saw at the Buckeyes’ practice.

First up, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti opened practice up with a passionate and motivational speech to the team.

The quarterbacks split reps between C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III, and Kyle McCord. The three quarterbacks rotated throughout drills, each getting a chance to throw with the first team and second team. Stroud and Miller split reps with the first team during third and fourth period drills.

Ryan Day working with the QBs — coaching them up before running a play. pic.twitter.com/PB8XLdKEUD — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) April 12, 2021

At wide receiver, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were first up in the rotation. During the final period the media was able to see, red zone passing, Olave and Wilson had a handful of touchdowns.

On the offensive line, Josh Fryar and Luke Wypler were taking reps with the first team offensive line. Wypler was practicing at center.

Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was absent from practice but following practice head coach Ryan Day commented saying that it was a short-term situation. Dawand Jones took his spot at right tackle.

The first team offensive line consisted of Fryar at left guard, Wypler at center, Thayer Munford at left tackle, Paris Johnson at right guard, and Jones at right tackle.

At running back, Master Teague was limited in some drills. Miyan Williams led the group and behind him were Steele Chambers, Marcus Crowley, then freshmen TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor.

Additional Video

Larry Johnson working with the DL on some drills pic.twitter.com/fxMQcfRiGC — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) April 12, 2021

Kevin Wilson working with the TEs pic.twitter.com/4ZEZq93QeQ — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) April 12, 2021

A lot of energy from the #Buckeyes for the final week of spring practice. pic.twitter.com/pJh3SHkfdL — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) April 12, 2021

Buckeyes running onto the practice field for Practice No. 12 pic.twitter.com/2AMACwDWo5 — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) April 12, 2021