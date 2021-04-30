San Francisco 49ers Trade Up to Select Trey Sermon, 88th Overall in 2021 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft as the 88th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers traded up to get Sermon.

Sermon played at Oklahoma for three seasons before transferring to Ohio State. Sermon put together one of the greatest stretches in Ohio State running back history, rushing for a record-setting 331 yards in the 2020 Big Ten Championship game and then 193 yards in the CFP semifinal against Clemson. He was injured on his first carry of the National Championship game against Alabama.