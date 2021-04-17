Sights and Sounds: 2021 Ohio State Spring Game

COLUMBUS – After not having a Spring Game last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buckeyes were able to get back into Ohio Stadium to close out their spring training with a Spring Game.

But it wasn’t in front of the typical sell-out, record setting crowd they were used to. Instead, the stadium experience was quite different. Upwards of 20,000 fans were allowed into the stadium to watch the scrimmage in person. But whether you watched from home or listened on the radio you can experience the sights and sounds from Ohio State’s Spring Game below.

Pre-Game

When I arrived at the stadium around 9:00 am, it was still a cold and cloudy morning. The stadium was set up like a typical game with parking attendants and a number of redcoats at each gate.

Around 10:00 am, the sun came out, the pre-game music began, and the team managers were on the field tossing around the football.

A few groups of fans made their way through the gates and to their seats. Fans were scattered in small groups all throughout the entire stadium; from the first row in AA deck to the very top row in C deck in each section.

Small pods of fans continued to find their seats.

At 11:00 am, the specialists came out on the field in their jerseys to stretch and warm up.

With just over 45 minutes until kickoff, the Ohio State Spring Athletic Band came onto the field. Their seats were set up along the south end zone, six feet apart, to maintain social distancing.

Band set up for social distancing pic.twitter.com/MVHjM81aui — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) April 17, 2021

At 11:22 pm, the team huddled in the team tunnel and ran onto the field as fans cheered and the band began playing. During warmups, the music was playing and pods of fans were still finding their seats.

The cheerleaders and dance team also entered the stadium and found their spots in the end zones.

At one point during warmups, head coach Ryan Day climbed the ladder and conducted the band.

The team went through stretches and warmups until doing quick calls and running back into the locker room at 11:53 am.

At Noon, the National Anthem played, the officials did the coin toss and the game began.

Game

During the game fans cheered during big plays and touchdowns. They were loud enough to hear from inside the press box at times.

Fans were shown on the big screen and hype videos were played during timeouts.

After the first quarter, fans cheered as the captains from the 2020 Ohio State football team went onto the field to show their Big Ten Championship rings. Justin Fields got quite a warm welcome from the fans.

During the second quarter, the O-H-I-O chant went around the stadium.

At halftime, Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau, who is leaving Ohio State to become the Big Ten’s deputy commissioner was honored with a jersey. Afterwards, the band performed.

Postgame

As the team took the field and ran towards the south end zone to sing Carmen Ohio, fans slowly began exiting the stadium. Fans in the South stands sang Carmen with the team. A few other groups of fans hung around to sing Carmen.

The Buckeyes then had position group meetings on the field with coaches. After their meetings ended, players walked up to greet the captains from the 2020 team. Players then walked over to the stands and greeted friends and family before heading back to the locker room.

The band lined up and marched up the team tunnel afterwards.

Within just minutes, the stadium was completely empty.