Spring Game rules announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – OSU will conduct its annual spring game tomorrow in The Horseshoe. The following will apply to the event.

The format for Saturday’s LiFESports Spring Game, presented by Buckeyes Care, will feature a first-half with two evenly matched teams: Team Brutus vs. Team Buckeye. Kickoff is set for 12:05 p.m. at Ohio Stadium with the Big Ten Network televising the game and The Ohio State Radio Network, with flagship WBNS 97.1 FM The Fan, broadcasting throughout its statewide network.

Buckeyes Care is a partnership between the Department of Athletics and American Electric Power, Kroger, Donatos and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The collaborative highlights the positive spirit and goodwill alive in our community – Buckeyes helping Buckeyes – and how Ohio State student-athletes, coaches and corporate community partners are making an impact in Central Ohio and beyond.

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will serve as head coach for team Brutus while offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will lead team Buckeye. The format for the game will be two 10-minute quarters for the first half consisting of Brutus vs. Buckeye and the second half more of an offense vs. defense scrimmage with no quarter break but at least one TV timeout. The play clock will stop in the first half with no running clock in the second.

Some additional game operational notes:

§ Offensive players for each team will wear their typical scarlet jerseys and all defensive players will wear gray jerseys.

§ Team Buckeye will be on the home, or west, sidelines and will feature quarterbacks #9 Jack Miller and #19 Jagger LaRoe.

§ Team Brutus will be on the visitor, or east, sidelines and will feature quarterbacks #7 C.J. Stroud, #14 Kyle McCord and #18 J.P. Andrade.

§ There will be no kickoffs. All drives will start on the 35.

§ Field goals and extra points will be live. They’ll be live!

§ All punts will be fair caught.

§ Quarterbacks will be in black jerseys and off limits.

§ Tackling protocol will be thud tempo.

§ At the first/second quarter break all the captains off the 2020 team except Wyatt Davis, plus tight ends Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann, are expected to be at the game to receive their Big Ten Conference/Sugar Bowl championship rings.

§ Halftime will be 12 minutes and it will feature an on-field performance by the Ohio State Spring Athletic Band.

Covid-19 Safety Measures

Ohio State University and the Department of Athletics encourages everyone who is eligible to sign up for, and receive, a vaccine as soon as possible. Safety requirements in place for Ohio Stadium guests and fans on Saturday include wearing a mask at all times, maintaining a safe, physical distance of up to six feet and consistent hand washing. Masks must be fabric or disposable surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth. Bandanas, scarves, gaiters, buffs are not permitted and clear face shields may only be worn in combination with a face mask.

Important Ticket Information

Public ticket sales are sold out and there will not be any walk-up tickets available.

2021 Spring Game Tickets are all digital! Printed tickets and barcodes are not valid. Be sure to download the Ohio State Buckeyes App, login to your account, and present your mobile tickets at the gate. All valid mobile tickets will display a moving barcode OR a tap-n-go icon. Screenshots of tickets will not get you in! Be sure to read the Digital Ticketing Guide with complete instructions on mobile tickets.

Appreciation Seats

Approximately 10,000 seats were given to the Wexner Medical Center and select entities on campus whose staff has cared for and administered to others for over a year by working and serving on the front lines of this pandemic.

Parking Lots Open at 9 a.m.

Parking for fans is free in the lots around the stadium (East lot, Tuttle Garage, French Field House, Lane Avenue Garage, Neil Avenue Garage, Fawcett Center etc.). The West lot next to Ohio Stadium is reserved. There is no event parking at the Schottenstein Center or the Jack Nicklaus Museum. Lots open at 9 a.m. and the St. John Arena Disability Shuttle begins running at 9 a.m.

Stadium Gates Opens at 10 a.m.

The 2021 spring game has been set up with a pattern of “family pods” in the stadium. Guests are expected to sit in their ticketed/assigned seat and not move toward or join another pod. Gates to Ohio Stadium open at 10 a.m.

Concessions

Select concession stands will be open with mobile ordering available and cashless operations. Ground markings will be placed six-feet apart on the floor/pavement to ensure social distancing around the stands. Credit Cards and mobile phone payments will be accepted. Mobile ordering will also be available at a few stands: download the Ohio State Buckeyes App. Order/pay for your food, then step up to the stand to pick it up!

No Bag Policy

Ohio State has a No Bag Policy. Bags or purses of any size are NOT permitted in Ohio Stadium. Wallets and wristlets no larger than 5”x8”x1” are permitted. All items and persons entering Ohio Stadium are subject to security screening and inspection. Guests entering with medical, dietary, or childcare may enter through the Band Entrance (near Gate 10) or Press Entrance (near Gate 23) to have their items inspected.