Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson lost his black stripe after OSU’s practice on Saturday.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 ‼️ It's all uphill from here for @TreVeyonH4 😤😤!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/KI5BIT3wL7 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 10, 2021

Henderson becomes the third OSU freshman to lose his black stripe. Defensive end Jack Sawyer and wide receiver Marvin Harrison became the first to lose their stripe after Tuesday’s practice.