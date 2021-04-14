Two more Buckeyes lose black stripes

Two more freshman Buckeye football players have lost their black stripes.

The loss of the black stripe from the practice helmet is emblamatic of having earned full membership as a teammate.

The two mose recent to lose their stripe are wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Reid Carrico.

Announcement of the stripe losses were made on Twitter by the OSU football program.

Freshmen who have previously lost their black stripe are running back TreyVon Henderson, defensive end Jack Sawyer and wide receiver Marvin Harrison.