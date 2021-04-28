Wide receiver Jamison Williams reportedly enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS – Several media sources including Bucknuts.com, Rivals.com and Buckeyescoop.com, are reporting that wide receiver Jamison Williams has entered the transfer portal. [Editor’ Note: Since this post was originally made an Ohio State spokesman has confirmed the report.]

The Missouri native was expected to be a significant contributor in 2021 but was moved to the second team this spring when Garrett Wilson moved from the slot (h-back) position to the X-wide receiver position. That move was part of the shuffling being done by OSU to get their best receivers on the field. The move of Wilson to X made room for Jackson Smith-Njigba at the slot position but also pushed Williams to the second team behind Wilson.

Williams was one of the fastest players on the OSU roster. In the abbreviated 2020 season he caught nine passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. In 2019 as a freshman he caught six passes for 112 yards and one score.

Williams should have no trouble finding a place to play and should be a hot commodity in the portal. He will be eligible to play immediately and will have three years of eligibility remaining.