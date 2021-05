COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis was selected 86th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Davis opted out of the 2020 season but returned to Ohio State and finished the season as a unanimous All-American.

Davis is the fourth Buckeye to hear his name called in this year’s draft, following behind Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner, and Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers.