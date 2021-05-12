Cornerback Tyreke Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State redshirt junior cornerback Tyreke Johnson has entered the transfer portal and will be finishing his college football career elsewhere.

Officially in the portal. — tyreke johnson (@Im_showtime_) May 12, 2021

Johnson was a 5-star recruit and entered Ohio State as a member of the 2018 class from Jacksonville, Florida.

He came to Ohio State with high expectations, but Johnson never quite lived up to them throughout his time as a Buckeye. He came off the bench last season and was expected to have the same role this upcoming season.

He finished his Ohio State career with eight tackles.

Johnson will be immediately eligible to play at his new school as a result of the NCAA expanding the one-time transfer to football.