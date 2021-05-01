Four Buckeyes Drafted On Final Day of 2021 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS – Four Ohio State players were drafted in day three of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was the first Buckeye to hear his name called on Saturday. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round with the 132nd overall pick.

In the fifth round, tight end Luke Farrell went No. 145 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive back Shaun Wade went to the Baltimore Ravens with the 160th overall pick.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Cooper was the 10th Buckeye drafted. He went with the 239th overall pick to the Denver Broncos in the seventh round, joining Baron Browning who was drafted to the Broncos in the third round.

Ohio State a total of 10 players were selected in this draft. This is the eighth time in school history that at least 10 players were selected in the annual draft. Ohio State and Alabama each had 10 NFL Draft picks this year, tops among all schools.

Below is a recap of the 2021 NFL Draft provided by Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes & the 2021 NFL Draft

1st Round – QB Justin Fields; 11th overall pick to the Chicago Bears

2nd Round – LB Pete Werner; 60th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints

2nd Round – OC Josh Myers; 62nd overall pick to the Green Bay Packers

3rd Round – OG Wyatt Davis; 86th overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings

3rd Round – RB Trey Sermon; 88th overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers

3rd Round – LB Baron Browning; 105th overall pick to the Denver Broncos

4th Round – DT Tommy Togiai; 132nd overall pick to the Cleveland Browns

5th Round – TE Luke Farrell; 145th overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars

5th Round – CB Shaun Wade; 160th overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens

5th Round – DE Jonathan Cooper; 239th overall pick to the Denver Broncos