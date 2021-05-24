Ohio Bill Introduced, Allows College Athletes to Profit of Name, Image, and Likeness

COLUMBUS – Legislation was introduced in Ohio on Monday that would allow college athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting on July 1, 2021.

The bill was proposed by Ohio Senator (Republican) Niraj Antani from Miamisburg.

Here are the highlights of the proposed bill

+ Athletes can receive professional representation.

+ Athletes must notify their university 15 days before entering into a contract.

+ Athletes may not receive compensation from marijuana, alcohol, tobacco or casinos.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith is still hopeful that the NCAA will pass and create uniform rules for all schools. But so far, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico have bills passed to allow athletes to receive compensation for NIL starting on July 1. Ten other states have passed legislation but the starting date is later.