COLUMBUS — Ohio State director of athletics Gene Smith isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Smith received a four-year contract extension from Ohio State that will run through June 30, 2026.

Smith’s extension values at $1.58 million per year, as the annual base salary. His previous salary was $1.1 million.

He also has $480,000 in annual supplemental compensation for media, promotions, public relations, as well as other bonuses based on performance.