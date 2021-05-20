Ohio State Hires Tony Skinn As Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann is set to hire Seton Hall’s Tony Skinn as the new assistant Men’s Basketball coach.

Skinn played college basketball for George Mason and was part of the Final Four team in 2006. Before joining Seton Hall in 2018, Skinn spent three years coaching at Louisiana Tech.

Skinn was hired as the final coach on Holtmann’s staff and replaces assistant Terry Johnson, who recently accepted an assistant coaching job with Purdue.

[Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated.]