The Basketball Tournament Bracket Announced, Carmen’s Crew Earns No. 1 Seed

COLUMBUS – The Basketball Tournament is back and it announced its 64-team bracket on Monday. Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) earned a No. 1 seed and will face the Red Scare (Dayton alumni) in the Columbus Regional.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Releases Field and Matchups for Columbus Regional

Ohio State, Dayton, Xavier Alumni teams headline stacked Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today announced the bracket for this year’s tournament.

In its eighth year, TBT 2021 will feature more than 69 players with NBA experience as well as elite professionals who are playing in top leagues all over the world. A unique aspect of the TBT is that is played entirely in or around some of the top collegiate campuses in the country. This year, there are a total of 28 collegiate alumni teams in the field.

Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) and Red Scare (Dayton alumni) will serve as the featured teams in the Columbus Regional. Those teams are joined by 14 other teams (including 10 alumni teams) that will compete for the chance to advance. The games, which will take place July 23-27, will be played at the Covelli Center on the campus of Ohio State University.

Eight quarterfinalists will advance to Championship Weekend at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, culminating with a $1 million-dollar, winner-take-all championship game August 3.

Carmen’s Crew, the top seed in the Columbus Regional, is organized and coached by Ohio State star and former NBA player Jared Sullinger. Dallas Lauderdale will serve as an assistant coach. Carmen’s Crew’s current roster includes:

David Lighty (2006-11)

Jon Diebler (2007-11)

William Buford (2008-12)

Aaron Craft (2010-14)

Lenzelle Smith Jr. (2010-14)

Evan Ravenel (2011-13)

Shannon Scott (2011-15)

Kaleb Wesson (2017-20)

Keyshawn Woods (2018-19)

Jeff Gibbs (Otterbein)

Julian Mavunga (Miami OH)

Top-seeded Carmen’s Crew will face No. 16 seed Mid-American Unity at 9 pm ET on Friday, July 23. The winner of that game, they will play the winner of No. 8 seed Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni featuring Robbie Hummel) and No. 9 seed Ballinteers (Tennessee alumni featuring Chris Lofton) on Sunday, July 25 at 4 pm ET.

Other alumni teams in the region include No. 3 seed Zip ‘Em Up, a Xavier alumni team starring J.P. Macura, Trevon Bluiett, and Semaj Christon, No. 6 seed Blue Collar U (Buffalo alumni), No. 7 seed Wolf Blood (NC State alumni), No. 10 seed Category 5 (Miami alumni), No. 13 seed Brown & White (St. Bonaventure alumni), and No. 14 seed Ohio 1804 (Ohio alumni).

Legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather is also entering The Money Team into the Columbus Regional, who received the No. 5 seed.

TBT 2021 schedule:

Regional Host Cities

Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State) – July 16-20

Charleston, W.Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia) and Herd That (Marshall) – July 17-21

Columbus, Ohio – headlined by Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) and Red Scare (Dayton) – July 23-27

Peoria, Ill. – headlined by House of ‘Paign (Illinois) and Always a Brave (Bradley) – July 24-28

Championship Weekend in Dayton

Quarterfinals – Saturday, July 31

Semifinals – Sunday, Aug. 1

$1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 3

Game information for the Columbus Regional:

First Round

G1 – Friday, July 23 – 2 pm – (5) The Money Team vs. (12) The Region

G2 – Friday, July 23 – 4 pm – (4) Team Hines vs. (13) Brown & White

G3 – Friday, July 23 – 7 pm – (8) Men of Mackey vs. (9) Ballinteers

G4 – Friday, July 23 – 9 pm – (1) Carmen’s Crew vs. (16) Mid-American Unity

G5 – Saturday, July 24 – 1 pm – (7) Wolf Blood vs. (10) Category 5

G6 – Saturday, July 24 – 3 pm – (2) Red Scare vs. (15) BC Vahakni City

G7 – Saturday, July 24 – 6 pm – (6) Blue Collar U vs. (11) The Nerd Team

G8 – Saturday, July 24 – 8 pm – (3) Zip ‘Em Up vs. (14) Ohio 1804

Second Round

G9 – Sunday, July 25 – 2 pm – Wolf Blood/Category 5 vs. Red Scare/BC Vahakni City

G10 – Sunday, July 25 – 4 pm – Carmen’s Crew/Mid-American Unity vs. Ballinteers/Men of Mackey

G11 – Sunday, July 25 – 7 pm – Team Hines/Brown & White vs. The Money Team/The Region

G12 – Sunday, July 25 – 9 pm – Blue Collar U/The Nerd Team vs. Zip ‘Em Up/Ohio 1804

Third Round

G13 – Tuesday, July 27 – 7 pm – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

G14 – Tuesday, July 27 – 9 pm – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner

Tickets for all TBT game days and events are on sale now at www.thetournament.com.