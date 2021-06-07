Buckeyes land commitment from four-star receiver

Wide receiver Kaleb Brown from St. Rita high school in Chicago announced today via Twitter that he has committed to Ohio State.

At 5-11, 177, Brown is seen a a slot receiver prospect. He is ranked the sixth-best receiver in the 2022 recruiting class and the 63rd-best player overall at any position in the 24/7 Sports composite ranking.

Brown was long seen as a heavy University of Michigan lean but ended up chosing the Buckeyes over the Wolverines.

Brown had offers from Notre Dame, Alabama and a host of other schools in addition to Michigan.

Brown is the 13th commitment to the OSU recruiting class. Brown’s commitment will allow OSU to regain the top-ranked class in the nation thus far this year. The Buckeyes were ranked second slightly behind Georgia before the commitment. Georgia has 12 total commitments.

Brown is the third wide receiver to commit to OSU in this class.