Chris Olave, Thayer Munford, Haskell Garrett Named Preseason First-Team All Americans

COLUMBUS – Three Buckeyes were named to the preseason All-America team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

Buckeye Trio Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

Chris Olave, Thayer Munford and Haskell Garrett are all first-team choices

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State Buckeyes were among those selected on Thursday to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams. All three of the Buckeye picks were first-teamers: WR Chris Olave and LT Thayer Munford on offense and DT Haskell Garrett on defense.

Ohio State and Iowa State tied for the most first-team selections with three, followed by Alabama (two), Clemson (two) and LSU (two).

Olave led the Buckeyes in receptions (50), receiving yards (729) and touchdowns (seven) in 2020 and enters his senior season with 111 career receptions for 1,775 yards and 22 TDs in 35 career games. A first team All-Big Ten selection, Olave finished last season with the second-most receiving yards and touchdowns in the Big Ten while tying an Ohio State single-season record by averaging 7.1 receptions per game.

Munford, a fifth-year senior, enters his fourth season as a starter in 2021 and has been part of record-setting offenses over his career. Last season, Ohio State finished ranked eighth nationally in rushing yards per game (256.8), seventh in total offense (519.4 yards/game) and 11th in scoring offense (41.0 points/game). The Cincinnati native has played in 46 career games with 33 starts. He was a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

Garrett, also a fifth-year senior, earned first team All-America honors in 2020 by CBS Sports after a breakout season that saw him total 20 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss and a pair of sacks. He helped the Buckeyes’ defense finish sixth nationally against the run (97.6 yards/game) and 14th in yards per carry (3.35). A native of Las Vegas, he’s played in 41 career games.