Elite Texas cornerback Terrence Brooks commits to Ohio State

Four-star corner back Terrence Brooks announced today that he has committed to Ohio State.

In the 24/7 composite Brooks is rated the 8th-best corner in the class of 2022 and the 58th-best player overall at any position.

The 5-11, 190 Brooks chose Ohio State over Alabama, Florida, Oregon and Texas among others.

Brooks is the fourth corner back in the OSU class. He is OSU’s 15th commitment in the 2022 class which is currently rated the number on class in the nation.

The haul of four corners, all very good prospects that include Jaheim Singletary, Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner in addition to Brooks, addresses a position of need at OSU and will add welcome talent and depth at corner.