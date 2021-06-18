Men's Basketball The Latest

Former Buckeye Jae’Sean Tate Named to NBA All-Rookie Team

by Caroline Rice0 comments

COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State men’s basketball player Jae’Sean Tate was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team as announced on Friday. Tate was undrafted coming out of Ohio State and played overseas before landing with the Houston Rockets.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

Jae’Sean Tate – Sixth Buckeye on NBA All-Rookie Team
Tate is just the second undrafted player in the last 10 years to earn All-Rookie Team honors 

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Over his four years at Ohio State, Jae’Sean Tate showed that if you work hard and play hard, good things will happen. His professional career has followed that mantra. He worked hard for three seasons in Belgium and Australia and it paid off this year with an opportunity with the Houston Rockets. An opportunity he made the most of.

Tate was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team this season. The 2018 Ohio State graduate played in 70 games, making 58 starts. Both of those numbers were team-highs. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting over 50 percent. Over the last 10 seasons, he is just the second undrafted player to earn All-Rookie Team honors.

Tate joins an exclusive and talented list of Ohio State players to be named to NBA All-Rookie Team. He is just the sixth Buckeye and the first to earn first team accolades, joining John Havlicek (1962-63), Jerry Lucas (1963-64), Kelvin Ransey (1980-81), Clark Kellogg (1982-83) and D’Angelo Russell (2015-16).

BUCKEYES ON THE NBA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

1962-63 NBA All-Rookie First Team
John Havlicek             Boston Celtics
Terry Dischinger           Chicago Zephyrs
Chet Walker                 Syracuse Nationals
Zelmo Beaty                 St. Louis Hawks
Dave DeBusschere        Detroit Pistons

1963-63 NBA All-Rookie First Team
Jerry Lucas                 Cincinnati Royals
Gus Johnson                 Baltimore Bullets
Nate Thurmond             San Francisco Warriors
Art Heyman                  New York Knicks
Rod Thorn                    Baltimore Bullets

1980-81 NBA All-Rookie First Team
Kelvin Ransey             Portland Trail Blazers
Joe Barry Carroll           Golden State Warriors
Darrell Griffith              Utah Jazz
Larry Smith                  Golden State Warriors
Kevin McHale              Boston Celtics

1982-83 NBA All-Rookie First Team
Clark Kellogg              Indiana Pacers
Terry Cummings           San Diego Clippers
Dominique Wilkins       Atlanta Hawks
James Worthy               Los Angeles Lakers
Quintin Dailey              Chicago Bulls

2015-16 NBA All-Rookie Second Team
D’Angelo Russell         Los Angeles Lakers
Justise Winslow            Miami Heat
Emmanuel Mudiay        Denver Nuggets
Myles Turner                Indiana Pacers
Willie Cauley-Stein       Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team
Jae’Sean Tate              Houston Rockets
LaMelo Ball                 Charlotte Hornets
Anthony Edwards          Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton         Sacramento Kings
Saddiq Bey                   Detroit Pistons

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *