Former Buckeye Jae’Sean Tate Named to NBA All-Rookie Team

COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State men’s basketball player Jae’Sean Tate was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team as announced on Friday. Tate was undrafted coming out of Ohio State and played overseas before landing with the Houston Rockets.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

Jae’Sean Tate – Sixth Buckeye on NBA All-Rookie Team

Tate is just the second undrafted player in the last 10 years to earn All-Rookie Team honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Over his four years at Ohio State, Jae’Sean Tate showed that if you work hard and play hard, good things will happen. His professional career has followed that mantra. He worked hard for three seasons in Belgium and Australia and it paid off this year with an opportunity with the Houston Rockets. An opportunity he made the most of.

Tate was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team this season. The 2018 Ohio State graduate played in 70 games, making 58 starts. Both of those numbers were team-highs. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting over 50 percent. Over the last 10 seasons, he is just the second undrafted player to earn All-Rookie Team honors.

Tate joins an exclusive and talented list of Ohio State players to be named to NBA All-Rookie Team. He is just the sixth Buckeye and the first to earn first team accolades, joining John Havlicek (1962-63), Jerry Lucas (1963-64), Kelvin Ransey (1980-81), Clark Kellogg (1982-83) and D’Angelo Russell (2015-16).

BUCKEYES ON THE NBA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

1962-63 NBA All-Rookie First Team

John Havlicek Boston Celtics

Terry Dischinger Chicago Zephyrs

Chet Walker Syracuse Nationals

Zelmo Beaty St. Louis Hawks

Dave DeBusschere Detroit Pistons

1963-63 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Jerry Lucas Cincinnati Royals

Gus Johnson Baltimore Bullets

Nate Thurmond San Francisco Warriors

Art Heyman New York Knicks

Rod Thorn Baltimore Bullets

1980-81 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Kelvin Ransey Portland Trail Blazers

Joe Barry Carroll Golden State Warriors

Darrell Griffith Utah Jazz

Larry Smith Golden State Warriors

Kevin McHale Boston Celtics

1982-83 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Clark Kellogg Indiana Pacers

Terry Cummings San Diego Clippers

Dominique Wilkins Atlanta Hawks

James Worthy Los Angeles Lakers

Quintin Dailey Chicago Bulls

2015-16 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

D’Angelo Russell Los Angeles Lakers

Justise Winslow Miami Heat

Emmanuel Mudiay Denver Nuggets

Myles Turner Indiana Pacers

Willie Cauley-Stein Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Jae’Sean Tate Houston Rockets

LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton Sacramento Kings

Saddiq Bey Detroit Pistons