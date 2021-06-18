Former Buckeye Jae’Sean Tate Named to NBA All-Rookie Team

COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State men’s basketball player Jae’Sean Tate was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team as announced on Friday. Tate was undrafted coming out of Ohio State and played overseas before landing with the Houston Rockets.
Jae’Sean Tate – Sixth Buckeye on NBA All-Rookie Team
Tate is just the second undrafted player in the last 10 years to earn All-Rookie Team honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Over his four years at Ohio State, Jae’Sean Tate showed that if you work hard and play hard, good things will happen. His professional career has followed that mantra. He worked hard for three seasons in Belgium and Australia and it paid off this year with an opportunity with the Houston Rockets. An opportunity he made the most of.
Tate was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team this season. The 2018 Ohio State graduate played in 70 games, making 58 starts. Both of those numbers were team-highs. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting over 50 percent. Over the last 10 seasons, he is just the second undrafted player to earn All-Rookie Team honors.
Tate joins an exclusive and talented list of Ohio State players to be named to NBA All-Rookie Team. He is just the sixth Buckeye and the first to earn first team accolades, joining John Havlicek (1962-63), Jerry Lucas (1963-64), Kelvin Ransey (1980-81), Clark Kellogg (1982-83) and D’Angelo Russell (2015-16).
BUCKEYES ON THE NBA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
1962-63 NBA All-Rookie First Team
John Havlicek Boston Celtics
Terry Dischinger Chicago Zephyrs
Chet Walker Syracuse Nationals
Zelmo Beaty St. Louis Hawks
Dave DeBusschere Detroit Pistons
1963-63 NBA All-Rookie First Team
Jerry Lucas Cincinnati Royals
Gus Johnson Baltimore Bullets
Nate Thurmond San Francisco Warriors
Art Heyman New York Knicks
Rod Thorn Baltimore Bullets
1980-81 NBA All-Rookie First Team
Kelvin Ransey Portland Trail Blazers
Joe Barry Carroll Golden State Warriors
Darrell Griffith Utah Jazz
Larry Smith Golden State Warriors
Kevin McHale Boston Celtics
1982-83 NBA All-Rookie First Team
Clark Kellogg Indiana Pacers
Terry Cummings San Diego Clippers
Dominique Wilkins Atlanta Hawks
James Worthy Los Angeles Lakers
Quintin Dailey Chicago Bulls
2015-16 NBA All-Rookie Second Team
D’Angelo Russell Los Angeles Lakers
Justise Winslow Miami Heat
Emmanuel Mudiay Denver Nuggets
Myles Turner Indiana Pacers
Willie Cauley-Stein Sacramento Kings
2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team
Jae’Sean Tate Houston Rockets
LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets
Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton Sacramento Kings
Saddiq Bey Detroit Pistons