Ohio State Set to Host Duke in Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge

COLUMBUS – Ohio State will host Duke on Nov. 30 as a part of the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge the conferences announced on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is set to host ACC-power Duke on Nov. 30 as part of the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge. The entire challenge will be televised on the ESPN family of networks and tip-times will be announced at a later date.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two storied programs in the Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge. Duke won the first meeting in 2002 in Greensboro, N.C., which was the Buckeyes’ first appearance in the annual event. The teams then split the meetings in 2011 and 2012, with each team winning on its home court.

Overall, this will be Ohio State’s 20th appearance in the Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge, which began in 1999. The Buckeyes are 8-11 all-time and have won their matchup each of the last two seasons. OSU trounced another ACC blue-blood North Carolina 74-49 in Chapel Hill in 2019 and then took down Notre Dame 90-85 in South Bend last season. See below for the full listing of Ohio State’s games in the challenge.

Ohio State and Duke will be playing for the eighth time overall. Duke leads the series 4-3 and won the most recent meeting, 73-68, in Durham in 2012. The Buckeyes lost at home to the Blue Devils in 1964 and then won the only other meeting at the Schottenstein Center, 85-63, in a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in 2011. In six of the previous seven meetings, one, if not both, of the teams have been ranked in the Top 10.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, who is in his fifth season with the Buckeyes, will be facing Duke and Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski for the first time in his career. Krzyzewski has announced that this will be his final season on the sidelines with the Blue Devils.

The rest of Ohio State’s non-conference schedule will be announced later this summer.

Ohio State in the Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge (8-11)

12/3/02 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Duke L 76-91

12/2/03 Ohio State No. 13 Georgia Tech L 53-73

12/1/04 Ohio State at Clemson L 73-80

11/28/05 Ohio State Virginia Tech W 69-59

11/29/06 No. 3 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina L 89-98

11/29/07 Ohio State No. 1 North Carolina L 55-66

12/2/08 Ohio State at No. 21 Miami (Fla.) W 73-68

12/2/09 No. 15 Ohio State No. 21 Florida State W 77-64

11/30/10 No. 2 Ohio State at Florida State W 58-44

11/29/11 No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Duke W 85-63

11/28/12 No. 4 Ohio State at No. 2 Duke L 68-73

12/4/13 No. 5 Ohio State Maryland W 76-60

12/2/14 No. 14 Ohio State at No. 5 Louisville L 55-64

12/1/15 Ohio State No. 10 Virginia L 58-64

11/30/16 Ohio State at No. 7 Virginia L 61-63

11/29/17 Ohio State Clemson L 65-79

11/28/18 No. 16 Ohio State Syracuse L 62-72

12/4/19 No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina W 74-49

12/8/20 No. 23 Ohio State at Notre Dame W 90-85