Football Recruiting The Latest

Running back Dallan Hayden says he will be a Buckeye

by John Porentas0 comments

Running back Dallan Hayden announced today via twitter that he has committed to Ohio State.

Hayden is from Memphis, Tennessee and committed to OSU over offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Penn State, Florida State, Georgia and others.

The 5-11, 195 pound Hayden is ranked the 237th-best player overall in the class of 2022 and 24th-best running back. He is rated a four-star recruit.  His father Aaron was a running back at Tennessee and later in the NFL, and his brother Chase is a running back at Illinois.

Hayden rushed for 2010 yards as a junior averaging 8.7 yards per carry. He scored 24 rushing touchdowns.

Hayden is OSU’s 13th commitment to the class of 2022. That class is currently the top-rated class in the nation.

