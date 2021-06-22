Running back Dallan Hayden says he will be a Buckeye

Running back Dallan Hayden announced today via twitter that he has committed to Ohio State.

Happy Birthday to myself!! S/O to my guy @wsfranklin5 for the video! pic.twitter.com/w6vzuqRhlt — Dallan Hayden1️⃣ (@DCH__2) June 22, 2021

Hayden is from Memphis, Tennessee and committed to OSU over offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Penn State, Florida State, Georgia and others.

The 5-11, 195 pound Hayden is ranked the 237th-best player overall in the class of 2022 and 24th-best running back. He is rated a four-star recruit. His father Aaron was a running back at Tennessee and later in the NFL, and his brother Chase is a running back at Illinois.

Hayden rushed for 2010 yards as a junior averaging 8.7 yards per carry. He scored 24 rushing touchdowns.

Hayden is OSU’s 13th commitment to the class of 2022. That class is currently the top-rated class in the nation.