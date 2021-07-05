Buckeyes add four-star receiver to recruiting class

Four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi announced today that he has committed to Ohio State.

Antwi is from Suwanee, Georgia, and chose OSU over Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama and others.

At 6-0, 190 Antwi could play and outside receiver position or in the slot.

In 2020 he had 44 receptions for 795 yards and nine touchdowns.

He is the 16th commitment and 4th wide receiver in OSU’s recruiting class.

Nationally he is ranked the 16th-best receiver and 115th best player overall in the 24/7 composite index.

The OSU recruiting class is ranked tops in the nation.