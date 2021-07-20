Buckeyes Named to Preseason Watch Lists for Maxwell Award and Chuck Bednarik Award

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list as announced on Monday.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Olave, Wilson, Garrett and Harrison Honored

Named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four Ohio State Buckeyes have been named to the initial preseason college football watch lists today: wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are on the watch list for the 85th Maxwell Award, and defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison were named to the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.

The Maxwell Football Club announced these two watch lists today. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football and the Bednarik Award is presented to the outstanding defensive player.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021.

2021 OHIO STATE FOOTBALL

Preseason Honors

CB Sevyn Banks

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

OT Thayer Munford

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Maxwell Award watch list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

WR Garrett Wilson

Maxwell Award watch list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele