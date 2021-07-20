Buckeyes Named to Preseason Watch Lists for Maxwell Award and Chuck Bednarik Award

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list as announced on Monday.
Below is the full release from Ohio State.
Olave, Wilson, Garrett and Harrison Honored
Named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four Ohio State Buckeyes have been named to the initial preseason college football watch lists today: wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are on the watch list for the 85th Maxwell Award, and defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison were named to the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.
The Maxwell Football Club announced these two watch lists today. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football and the Bednarik Award is presented to the outstanding defensive player.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021.
2021 OHIO STATE FOOTBALL
Preseason Honors
CB Sevyn Banks
- Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
DT Haskell Garrett
- Bednarik Award watch list
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison
- Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
- Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
OT Thayer Munford
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
- Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
WR Chris Olave
- Maxwell Award watch list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
WR Garrett Wilson
- Maxwell Award watch list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
- Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele