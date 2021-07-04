Duane Washington Jr. to Continue NBA Draft Process, E.J. Liddell Returning to Ohio State

COLUMBUS – One Buckeye will be returning, and the other played his last game as a Buckeye.

Guard Duane Washington Jr. is keeping his name in the 2021 NBA Draft and won’t return to the Buckeyes for his senior season. After three seasons at Ohio State, Washington Jr. announced that he plans to remain in the NBA Draft pool and go pro.

Forward E.J. Liddell announced he will be returning to Ohio State and withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft pool. He attended the G-League Camp, but was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

Both players entered their names into the NBA Draft in early April, but left open the option to return to Ohio State by not signing with an agent.

Washington will now enter the pros while Liddell will return and play for the Buckeyes and boost his draft stock.