Five-Star Defensive End, Top Recruit in 2021 Class J.T. Tuimoloau Commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS — The long-awaited decision is here. J.T. Tuimoloau will be a Buckeye and will play at Ohio State.

The Ohio State target announced on Sunday his commitment to play for coach Ryan Day and his staff.

Tuimoloau, from Sammahish (Washington) Eastside Catholic is a 6-foot-5 and 277-pound defensive end. He is five-star player and is considered the No. 1 prospect overall in the class of 2021 and the No. 1 defensive lineman in his class.

Tuimoloau chose Ohio State over his other finalists Oregon, USC, and Washington. He was the final recruit in the Top 100 of his class to make his choice.

Tuimoloau said he and his family stayed up late having a lot of conversations about his future but Ohio State “just felt like home.”

His development at Ohio State under defensive line coach Larry Johnson and Johnson’s legacy of developing successful defensive linemen played a big role in his decision to come to Ohio State.

Tuimoloau is the highest-rated defensive player to ever sign with Ohio State.

[Photo courtesy of CBS Sports]