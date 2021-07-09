Four-star offensive lineman commits to Ohio State

Offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick announced today via twitter that he has committed to Ohio State.

Fitzpatrick is a 6-6, 285 pound offensive tackle from Engelwood, Colorado. On the 24/7 compositie index he is rated the 27th-best offensive tackle and 292nd-best prospect at any position. He has a four-star rating. He rating is good, but not as high as some other OSU prospects in this class. There may be a good explanation for that though. He is a converted tight end who is just learning the offensive line position. While recruiting services did not rate him highly, college coaches did. They saw him as an extremely athletic offensive line prospect who is just beginning to learn the position and has tremendous upside. Witness to that is that Fitzpatrick chose the Buckeyes over offers from Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Arizona State and at least 25 other Power Five conference schools.

Fitzpatrick is the 17th commitment to OSU’s 2022 class which remains rated the number one class in the nation at this time. OSU now has commitments from two offensive linemen and is expected to add at least one or two more offensive linemen to the class.