Three Buckeyes Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

COLUMBUS — Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson along with left tackle Thayer Munford were named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State Buckeyes were named on Thursday morning to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list, the conference office announced. Ohio State’s honorees all came from the offensive side of the ball: WR Chris Olave, WR Garrett Wilson and LT Thayer Munford.

Olave and Wilson combined for 1,452 receiving yards on 93 receptions with 13 touchdowns in a shortened 2020 season. OIave tied a single season school record by averaging 7.1 receptions per game Wilson averaged a team-best 16.8 yards per receptions. They finished second and third, respectively, in the conference last year in receiving yards.

A senior from San Ysidro, Calif., Olave is a first team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and on the Watch List for the 2021 Maxwell Award as college football’s top overall player. He’s caught at least one pass in 20 of the last 21 games that he’s played in and currently ranks sixth in career TD receptions (22) and 16th in both career receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,775).

Wilson, a junior who hails from Austin, Texas, is a second team preseason All-American by the Sporting News and posted 43 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore last season. She started the season with four straight 100-yard games, the second-longest streak in school history. His career totals include 73 receptions for 1,155 yards and 11 TDs in just 22 games.

One of the nation’s top returning tackles, Munford has stated 33 games over the last three seasons and played in 45 of 50 contests since 2017. A first-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, his play – along with that of two other returning starters along the offensive line – helped the Buckeyes finish No. 7 in the nation in yards per game in 2020 (519.4) and No. 8 in rushing yards per game (256.8 yards/game).

The Big Ten Preseason Honors list was announced as Big Ten Media Days begin at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Ohio State’s contingent, which includes Munford, head coach Ryan Day, TE Jeremy Ruckert and DE Zach Harrison, meets the media on Friday.

2021 OHIO STATE FOOTBALL

Preseason Honors

CB Sevyn Banks

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

DE Zach Harrison

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

C Harry Miller

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

OT Thayer Munford

Big Ten Preseason Honors List

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Maxwell Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

WR Garrett Wilson

Maxwell Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele