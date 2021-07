COLUMBUS — Braxton Miller and Troy Smith teamed up to host the CHARG1NG Heisman Elite Youth Football Camp at Urbana University last Friday through Sunday.

The camp, presented by two Buckeye greats, was hosted for kids ages eight through 17. They were joined by many other former Buckeyes and NFL players from around the league.

Caroline Rice caught up with Miller and Smith to discuss the youth football camp, the plans for their new prep school, and Ohio State football this upcoming season.