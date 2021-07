COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State and current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison hosted his first annual free youth football camp in his hometown on Saturday.

The camp was hosted at his former high school, Walnut Ridge, and featured drills, food, and giveaways for over 300+ kids ages six through 13.

Caroline Rice caught up with Harrison to discuss the importance of giving back, his goals with the youth football camp, life in the NFL, and Ohio State football this upcoming season.